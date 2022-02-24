Strike Trading Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.37 or 0.00115111 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $138.42 million and $111.22 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041915 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.81 or 0.06765750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,511.43 or 0.99914827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00043294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048036 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,119,798 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

