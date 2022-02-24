Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 5.6%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.24). 1,424,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 694,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.43).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 377.50 ($5.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £491.88 million and a P/E ratio of 20.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 266.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.82.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

