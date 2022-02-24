Strong (STRONG) One Day Volume Tops $14.34 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Strong has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $35.29 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $255.22 or 0.00661460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.75 or 0.06880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.38 or 0.98519118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047864 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

