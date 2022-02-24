StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $183,096.18 and approximately $6.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,594,236,960 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

