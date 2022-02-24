StrongHands Reaches Market Cap of $167,727.16 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $167,727.16 and approximately $36.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,595,164,620 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

