Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.00. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 4,506 shares.

SDIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $6,593,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

