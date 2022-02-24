Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average is $263.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

