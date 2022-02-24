S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,769.83

Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,769.83 ($37.67) and traded as low as GBX 2,628.85 ($35.75). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,650 ($36.04), with a volume of 4,078 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 39.78 and a current ratio of 39.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,701.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,769.83. The company has a market cap of £318.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 36 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $33.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. S&U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($36.72), for a total transaction of £405,000 ($550,795.59).

S&U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

