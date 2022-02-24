Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.47

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 61328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

