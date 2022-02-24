Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 250,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,893,697 shares.The stock last traded at $7.13 and had previously closed at $7.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

