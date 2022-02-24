Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 250,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,893,697 shares.The stock last traded at $7.13 and had previously closed at $7.38.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
