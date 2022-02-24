Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

