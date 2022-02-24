Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. 2,063,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. Summit Materials has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

