Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Down 10.4%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.80. 24,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 627,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

