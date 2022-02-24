Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.45

Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai & Co. (SHGKY)
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.