SUN Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.34 or 0.06813646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,958.20 or 0.99663369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048503 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

