Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 4,431,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,269. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.85.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

