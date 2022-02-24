SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.22

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 84206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reduced their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.