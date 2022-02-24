SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.44

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.44 and last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 115497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.29. The firm has a market cap of C$688.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70.

Get SunOpta alerts:

About SunOpta (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.