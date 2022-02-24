SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.81

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 18399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Get SunPower alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.