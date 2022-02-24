SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.81

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 18399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.
A number of brokerages have commented on SPWR. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
