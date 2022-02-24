Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Head-To-Head Survey

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -14.06% -0.54% -0.24% FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A

95.6% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of FGI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sunrun and FGI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 1 19 0 2.95 FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sunrun currently has a consensus price target of $65.72, indicating a potential upside of 169.57%. FGI Industries has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 151.62%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than FGI Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and FGI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $922.19 million 5.51 -$173.39 million ($1.09) -22.37 FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FGI Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Summary

Sunrun beats FGI Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About FGI Industries (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

