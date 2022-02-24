Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shot up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. 175,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,681,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.