Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 7,918,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,985. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,847,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 271,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

