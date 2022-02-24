Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.93

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 53410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHO. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 121,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 836,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

