Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $485,687.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.16 million and approximately $485,687.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.63 or 0.06786457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,016,612 coins and its circulating supply is 345,474,505 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

