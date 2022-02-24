Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $178.20

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178.20 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 181.66 ($2.47), with a volume of 1038222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.40 ($2.64).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.10) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.64) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.10) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superdry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 376.67 ($5.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £149.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.64.

In other Superdry news, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,598.29). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,435.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,911.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

