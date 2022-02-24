Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SUP stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $30,639.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 353,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

