SuperLauncher Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $20,467.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.29 or 0.06799916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,704.29 or 0.99869719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00048397 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,247,961 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

