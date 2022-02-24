SuperRare Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $48.14 million and $17.92 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00107975 BTC.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.