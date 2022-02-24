Supremex (TSE:SXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.53

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 166038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$97.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

