sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $102.71 million and $13.24 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 102,394,048 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

