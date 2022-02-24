SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $3.17

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00008240 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $402.83 million and approximately $266.50 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 240,526,109 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

