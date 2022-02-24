Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $9.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $22.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

SPCE opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 134,974 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

