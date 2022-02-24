SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $26.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $558.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,516. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $650.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.32. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

