Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $17,220.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swarm has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00110155 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

