Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Switch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SWCH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.18. 1,991,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,023. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

