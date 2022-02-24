Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $7.70. Sylogist shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 135 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.
Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylogist (SYZLF)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.