Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 54,592 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,315,418. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

