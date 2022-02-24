Symmetry Partners LLC Has $20.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.46. 937,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,739,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.