Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 146,218 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $61,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 174,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 174,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,921.2% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.39. 63,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,979. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

