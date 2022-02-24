Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 912 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.27. 2,172,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,251,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.56. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

