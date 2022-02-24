Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.92. Synalloy shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 20,222 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Synalloy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.54 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synalloy during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synalloy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Synalloy during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)
Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
