SYNC Network (SYNC) Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $19,826.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00228780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000791 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00021743 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,662,580 coins and its circulating supply is 123,755,196 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

