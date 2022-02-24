Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

