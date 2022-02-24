Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Sysco has increased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,787. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 905,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,140,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

