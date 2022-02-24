Syscoin (SYS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.82 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $288.17 million and approximately $53.82 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00272821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 633,802,888 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

