T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $139.27 and last traded at $139.69, with a volume of 1659309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.21.

Specifically, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.