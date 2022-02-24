Tachyon Protocol Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and $338,682.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

