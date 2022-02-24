Tadpole Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,435.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00014282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $11,435.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.67 or 0.06802011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,031.26 or 0.99560555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

