Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $104.47

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.47 and last traded at $107.81, with a volume of 262403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

