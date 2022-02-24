Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €17.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) has been given a €17.80 ($20.23) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on Takkt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Takkt stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €15.20 ($17.27). 85,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €15.14 and its 200-day moving average is €14.51. Takkt has a 12 month low of €9.94 ($11.30) and a 12 month high of €15.66 ($17.80). The stock has a market cap of $997.28 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

